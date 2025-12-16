Shawn Combs to Join Scott Fly Rods

Shawn Combs arrived at Orvis in 2011, a year after I did, and his influence on the quality of the company’s fly rods and reels—as well as the scope of the offerings—cannot be underestimated. He burst onto the scene in 2013 as the man behind the Superfine Glass, and the hits just kept on coming, right through the launch of the Helios last year.

Yesterday, it was announced that Shawn is taking his talents to Colorado to team up with Jim Bartschi at Scott Fly Rods:

“Imagine taking the lead design forces behind Martin Guitars and Taylor Guitars, and seeing what happens… I’d want to play whatever guitars they come up with,” said Kirk Deeter, editor of Angling Trade. “You can be sure this will up the bar significantly when it comes to fly rod design, manufacturing and marketing.

