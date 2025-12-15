Podcast: All About Bamboo Fly Rods, with Shawn Brillon
[Interview starts at 45:09]
Want to know how a bamboo fly rod is made? How long it takes to make one? How many different hands touch an Orvis bamboo fly rod before you (and your children and grandchildren) become its lucky owner? And finally, what’s so great about bamboo fly rods? How are they different from fiberglass and graphite, and what will they do for you on the water? Tom Rosenbauer interview Orvis bamboo fly rod craftsman Shawn Brillon , who loves to talk bamboo rods as much as he enjoys making and fishing them.
In the Fly Box, Tom answers some great questions and tips from listeners, including:
- I could catch rising trout in one part of a pool, but when I moved 50 meters upstream I couldn’t catch any. What was going on?
- How do I determine the correct size leader if I am going from a single size 16 fly to a hopper or multiple-nymph rig?
- What are your thoughts on weed guards on flies?
- I caught a dragonfly on my Elk Hair Caddis. Am I the first?
- I hooked a trout in the corner of the mouth and even with a barbless hook it bled and looked like it would die. Would it have been better if I left the fly in the fish?
- I have been fishing with an 8-weight shooting head outfit for striped bass and halibut. I want to catch corbina, but I hear they are spooky. Do you think my 8-weight is too heavy?
- I keep seeing these large fish rising in a heavily pressured river but can’t catch them on any multi-fly rig. What can I do to fool these fish?
- What do you do to stay in shape for fishing?
- What are the advantages of a big dry fly over a bobber?
- Does bead size really matter regarding attractiveness to trout? And is there a seasonality to what color beads you should use?
- I have been catching catfish on a fly. Does anyone else do this and is it a “thing” or is it bycatch?
- I went to Banff to fish and they required that all my tackle, including lines and leaders, could not have been used for 45 days and had to be cleaned and treated. What do you think about the potential for things like lines and leaders to transfer invasive species?
←Previous Story
The Ethics of Fishing for Trout on Their Way to Spawn
Next Story→
Tying Tuesday: Thinking Outside the Box
Show Comments