Maine Family Challenges State Over Fly-Fishing-Only Regulations

Fly-fishing-only regulations have been a vital tool for fisheries managers for decades, but some conventional anglers in Maine are suing to gain access to waters that have been off-limits to them:

A family of fishermen is pushing for change. They say rules related to fly fishing aren’t fair, so they’ve filed a lawsuit against the state to open all of Maine’s public waters to everyone, not just fly fishermen. The family of fishermen has filed a lawsuit against the head of Maine’s Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department.

