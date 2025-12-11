TU Breaks Ground on First Major Restoration Project in Arizona

The new Thompson-Burro Meadow Restoration Project—near the community of Alpine in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest—will not only offer better habitat for Arizona’s native Apache trout, but it will also benefit the Phoenix Valley and Colorado River. The area is still recovering from the impacts of a 2011 fire, which caused channel incision and erosion, leading to the loss of fish and wildlife habitat and floodplain connectivity.

“When complete, this project will restore approximately 3.5 miles of stream, reconnect 128 acres of wet meadows, and inject millions of dollars into Arizona’s rural economies through local contractors and suppliers. It will also make the area more resilient to drought and wildfire to the benefit of Arizona’s communities,” said Nathan Rees, Arizona state lead for TU.

Click here for the full story at TU.org