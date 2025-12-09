Tying Tuesday: Ugly, Tiny, and Terrific

This week’s Tying Tuesday features four very different patterns to help you learn new skills at the vise and catch fish. patterns designed to get down in the water column and tempt sluggish fish to strike. We kick things off with a a caddis/grub variation of the Classic Prince Nymph, from In the Riffle. Next, Tim Flagler teaches us to tie a very tiny Parachute Midge, which you should be sure to carry from now through March. Although some anglers turn their noses up at realistic worm patterns, this one from Fliesbyaspeen should work year-round. Finally, the folks from Hastings Fly Fishers share two variations of the classic Lake Shasta smelt pattern originated by Robert Meuschke.



Caddis Prince

Hook: Tiemco 5262 or Daiichi 1560, sizes 10-18.

Bead: Black tungsten bead, size to match hook (7/64-inch here).

Thread #1: White Veevus, 8/0.

Tail: White goose biots.

Underbody: White tying thread.

Body: Bug Gut Kiley’s Nymph Skinz.

Thread #2: Black Veevus, 12/0.

Collar: Black India hen back feather.

Wings: Caddis Green Goose Biots.



Parachute Midge

Hook: Standard dry-fly hook (here a Dai-Riki), size 24.

Thread: Bright orange Veevus, 16/0.

Tails: Grizzly saddle hackle, midge.

Post: White polypropylene floating yarn.

Body: Black Super Fine dubbing.

Hackle: Grizzly saddle hackle, slightly oversize.

Adhesive: Head cement (here, Sally Hansen Hard-As-Nails).



Easy Worm

Hook: Ahrex FW531, size 10.

Weight: Lead wire, 0.02 mm.

Thread #1: White Nano Silk, 18/0.

Body: Natural Kiley’s Nymph Skin.

Thread #2/underbody: Pink (A17) Troutline Perdigon Flat Body Thread, 90-denier.

Thread #3: White Nano Silk, 18/0.

Color #1: Pink UV marker.

Color #2: Brown marker.

Color #3: Pink UV marker.

Color #4: Brown marker.

Coating: Troutline UV Clear Classic Fly Tying Resin.

Fed’s Lake Shasta Smelt—Freshwater Variant

Hook: 3x-long streamer hook, size 8.

Weight: 8 turns of lead-free wire, .020.

Thread: White Woolly nylon thread.

Tail: White Poly Yarn.

Body: Pearl Crystal Chenille.

Wing: Pearl polypropylene floating yarn and pearl EP Sparkle Fiber.

Gills: Red Woolly nylon thread.

Adhesive #1: UV-cure resin.

Eyes: Craft-store rhinestones (colored black with a Sharpie).

Adhesive #2: UV-cure resin.

Fed’s Lake Shasta Smelt—Saltwater Variant

Hook: Wide-gape saltwater hook, size 4.

Thread: White woolly nylon

Weight: 6 turns of .03 lead-free wire

Tail: White Poly Yarn.

Body: Pearl Crystal Chenille.

Wing: Pearl polypropylene floating yarn and pearl EP Sparkle Fiber.

Gills: Red Woolly nylon thread.

Adhesive #1: UV-cure resin.

Head: Fish Mask, size 4.

Eyes: Living Eyes, 4mm..

Adhesive #2: UV-cure resin.

