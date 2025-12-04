Montanans Show Up in Big Numbers to Oppose Mine at Headwaters of Famous Trout Rivers

In recent years, anglers and conservationists in Montana have fought several different mining proposals, with various levels of success. In Field & Stream, Travis Hall writes about the latest chapter in this saga:

A company with Canadian roots that calls itself “US Critical Materials” is trying to fast track a plan to build a large mine on public land immediately above the headwaters of one of Montana’s best trout fisheries. According to Montana-based conservationists, the West Fork of the Bitterroot River—known for its legendary salmon fly hatches and a native cutthroat trout population that exceeds 1,000 fish per river mile in some sections—could be irreparably damaged if the company is allowed to build its mine, which would be located in an area known as Sheep Creek in the Bitterroot National Forest. Mine opponents say the project would also harm the main stem of the Bitterroot River, which is fed by the West Fork and draws anglers from all over the country.

Click here for the full story in Field & Stream