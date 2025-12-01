8 Fly-Fishing Myths and Misconceptions

My friend Todd Tanner is a man of many strong opinions, which he often shares in his writing. In his latest for Hatch Magazine, he takes on a set of commonly-held beliefs about everything from flies to rods to overall views of the sport:

We should never want [fly fishing] to be easy. Why? Because when we fish with a fly rod, we are consciously choosing to use equipment and techniques that are more interesting, and challenging, and — ultimately — satisfying. We’re opting for a style of fishing that emphasizes the process over the results. We are solving puzzles, and living in the moment, and pushing ourselves to make the best possible cast and drift. If fly fishing were easy, it wouldn’t be nearly as much fun. Never forget that. Our fishing is not supposed to be easy.

Click here for the full story in Hatch Magazine