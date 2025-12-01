25th Annual Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival (January 9-10)

The Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary on January 9 and 10, 2026, at the Meadow Event Park on the state fairgrounds in Doswell, just a few miles north of Richmond. The 2026 festival features an impressive roster of renowned speakers and authors, including Tom Rosenbauer, Bruce Chard, Josh Miller, Beau Beasley, Wanda Taylor, Wes Hodges, Ian & Charity Rutter and Gary Dubiel; as well as innovative fly tiers like Allen Rupp, Steve Maldonado, Bart Lombardo, Bob Lindquist, and Jim Bensinger, among others. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a newcomer to the quiet sport, these presentations offer invaluable insights into the techniques, gear, conservation, and art of fly fishing.

The Beyond the Cast Women’s Fly Fishing Symposium, an empowering show-within-a-show, is designed to foster community and skill-building among female anglers. Led by industry leaders, the symposium offers workshops tailored specifically to women’s needs and interests. Classes cover topics like fishing for steelhead, interacting with wildlife, advance tactics for trout, and saltwater fly fishing techniques. Because of increased demand, seating for 50 students will be available at this year’s symposium.

Festival-goers can enjoy tastings from 10 distinguished Virginia wineries, each offering a variety of locally produced wines that showcase the region’s unique terroir. Four unique, acclaimed Virginia distilleries will also be on hand, providing samples of and information about their craft spirits.

