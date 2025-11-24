Best Fly-Fishing Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals of 2025

Gear is expensive, which makes this week one of the few times each year when the price tags ease up a bit. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now a predictable part of the fly-fishing calendar. Every season manufacturers and specialty brands offer meaningful discounts, and it is always worth paying attention.

If you need travel gear, cold-weather layers, a rod carrier, or even a raft for adventures next season, now is the time for rare savings on quality gear. Below are some standout deals from companies anglers already trust.

Yakoda Supply: Packs, Fly Club, and Apparel

Yakoda put a full 25% off sitewide, which covers their packs, tools, pouches, and apparel. The Fly Club also gets a Black Friday entry offer that includes a significantly discounted first shipment along with a free Slim Tin and early access to seasonal releases. This is an excellent gift for the hard-to-shop-for angler.

J. Stockard Fly Fishing: Tying Materials

If you tie flies, the code THANKS2025 covers an enormous list of hooks, tools, feathers, synthetics, and supplies from Hareline, Semperfli, Wapsi, Fulling Mill, Tiemco, Ahrex, and others. It is one of the few times you can stock up for winter tying and save a little dough.

Simms Fishing: Outerwear and Apparel

Simms pulled together a Black Friday section that cuts across several categories. A wide range of outerwear and technical apparel is marked down, and the clearance outlet grew for the holiday week. It is a good moment to shore up your cold-weather gear or pick up a pair of gloves for your favorite fishing partner and maybe enjoy a little quiet on the water when they stop talking about how cold their hands are.

Orvis: Fly Fishing, Apparel, and Seasonal Discounts

Orvis does not have one single Black Friday hub this year, but they do have real savings spread across several parts of the site. Their Last Release collection added a large amount of new sportswear and dog gear, and the Workhorse Recon fly rod series is $100 off, a great deal on an excellent American made rod. Between the Fly Fishing Sale section, the online outlet, and these in-season reductions, there are worthwhile finds if you take a look.

Spawn Fly Fish: Early Deals and Materials

Spawn activated an early Black Friday sale that puts 30% off their own branded tying materials. They also are offering 20% off the remaining selection of fly-tying materials, all fly lines, and a broad selection of tools and fly boxes. Spawn has some very innovative tying materials that are worth checking out, especially on sale.

Yakima: Boat Trailers and Rod Carriers

Yakima has entered the rod carrier space with real momentum. Their BFCM sale includes 20% off sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the LowRider trailer is the clear highlight. Their rod carriers are also part of the sale, including the DoubleHaul and the TopWater, along with the rest of the Yakima lineup from roof racks to bike carriers. If you want a cleaner way to haul rods, boats, and the usual pile of gear, this is a strong window to make a move.

Riversmith: Travel Gear and Rod Carriers

Riversmith has strong sitewide savings on travel solutions, along with several bundles that combine pieces designed to work together. The Ultimate Travel Bundle brings the full Convoy line into one discounted package. The Wading Bundle pairs a silver 4 Banger with the Gear Roll for anglers who want a simple grab and go setup. The Tailgate Bundle and the Make Your Truck Bed Bundle are geared toward truck owners who want rods rigged and ready, all at the best pricing of the year.

NRS Fishing: Rafts, SUPs, PFDs, and On Water Gear

NRS is offering holiday discounts on select rafts, paddleboards, apparel, and accessories. The Approach 100 and Oxbow 85 in particular appear in their seasonal sale window. If you have been planning to build a boat, upgrade your PFD, or try out fishing from a paddleboard, this is one of the better annual opportunities.

Flycraft USA: Fishing Craft

Flycraft has become one of the most popular stealth watercraft choices for anglers who want to reach new water without hauling a full raft or investing in a trailer. Their early Black Friday deal is built around the Stealth 2.0 packages. The first thirty buyers receive a free Patrol one man fishing craft plus free shipping, a combined value of fourteen hundred dollars. There is no code needed, and it is one of the more attention grabbing offers in the small craft space this season.

Savings Worth Wading Into

This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday lineup brings real savings across brands anglers already rely on. Rod carriers, boats, travel gear, cold weather clothing, and tying materials all landed at meaningful discounts. It is a good moment to save money on gear for yourself, or, better yet, to pick up something useful for the people you love spending time with on the water.