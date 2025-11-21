Dr. Todd Koel is the 2025 Simms/Fly Fisherman Conservationist of the Year

For a quarter century, Dr. Todd Koel has led the charge to restore Yellowstone’s native fish and the ecosystems they anchor. From pioneering lake-trout suppression in Yellowstone Lake to rewilding dozens of miles of stream and hundreds of acres of lakes, his work has reshaped the park’s waters for generations to come. In recognition of his work, Simms is donating $10,000 to Yellowstone Forever , Yellowstone Park’s official nonprofit partner, to help fund these efforts into the future.