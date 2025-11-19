Podcast: Hot Tips on Using Split Shot, with Dom Swentosky

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 36:41]

Tom Rosenbauer admits that he’s not a big fan of using split, shot but after this interview with Dom Swentosky of the Troutbitten blog and podcast, Tom says he’s going to use it a lot more. Dom’s method of using split shot is simple and convenient, and he teaches us about placement, adding shot, and removing shot easily—and how to keep it from sliding on your tippet without placing it above a knot. Whether you fish nymphs or streamers, Dom has some great suggestions on using split shot properly.

In the Fly Box, there are some great tips and questions form listeners, including: