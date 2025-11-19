Podcast: Hot Tips on Using Split Shot, with Dom Swentosky
[Interview starts at 36:41]
Tom Rosenbauer admits that he’s not a big fan of using split, shot but after this interview with Dom Swentosky of the Troutbitten blog and podcast, Tom says he’s going to use it a lot more. Dom’s method of using split shot is simple and convenient, and he teaches us about placement, adding shot, and removing shot easily—and how to keep it from sliding on your tippet without placing it above a knot. Whether you fish nymphs or streamers, Dom has some great suggestions on using split shot properly.
In the Fly Box, there are some great tips and questions form listeners, including:
- Is a 10-foot, 4-weight fly rod a good all-around rod for fishing in New England?
- If I have a floating and full-sinking line for bass fishing, would an intermediate line be the next one to try for largemouth bass?
- Why aren’t there more resources like books on fly fishing for largemouth bass?
- How many different floating fly lines do you have at home?
- When you are taking a trip, how many floating lines do you take?
- I have been steelhead fishing in Alaska with a tight-line presentation. In what situations would an indicator be beneficial?
- I don’t quite understand why we would take food out of a fish’s mouth by using a throat pump. How can you justify this?
- Will egg flies work in Colorado?
- Is it possible to shoot line with a bow-and-arrow cast?
- Are there any barbless saltwater hooks?
- Why do spawning shrimp patterns always have the egg cluster tied near the head?
- A tip on using small magnets to hold hooks at the fly-tying bench.
- A tip on using a pool noodle to hold larger saltwater flies after tying them.
- Is an 8-pound bass leader the same as a 3X leader?
- A tip from a listener on how to alleviate shoulder pain when fly fishing.
