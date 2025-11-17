Bahamian Guides Demand Laws to Discourage DIY Fishing
At a recent conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bahamas fly-fishing guides called on their government to crack down on DIY fishing, which they claim is making their jobs more difficult and less lucrative. According to these guides, homeowners are advertising to bring DIY anglers to the islands, which puts more anglers on the fragile flats without any regulation or enforcement.
Click here for the full story on Eyewitness News
