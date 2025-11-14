Where to Find Big Bull Trout in the West

Catching a big bull trout is a bucket-list item for many anglers, but there are few places left in the U.S. where it is still legal to target these gorgeous char. Writing in Game & Fish, David Johnson offers a primer on finding and catching big bulls in Oregon and Idaho, but it’s not a game for the faint-hearted: “The truth about DIY trophy bull trout fishing is that it takes a significant level of “trout bum” dedication and physical effort, spread out over time, to be successful.”

