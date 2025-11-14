Scott Introduces the New GT Series of Fly Rods

Scott Fly Rods has released the newest chapter in one of the most respected families in fly-rod design. According to Scott, the new GT series builds on nearly fifty years of G Series history with a combination of refined materials, updated actions, and the same handmade character that has defined the brand since 1974.

Scott notes that the GT rods are lighter and livelier than previous generations while preserving the smooth progressive actions, intuitive feedback, and tippet protection that have made the earlier G Series models so enduring. The company explains that the goal was not a reinvention, but a careful evolution that honors what anglers have valued in these rods for decades.

Technological Advances

At the core of the redesign is a new approach to blank-wall thickness. Scott reports that the GT series is the first to use their latest version of X Core design principles. The blanks are built with the thinnest walls the company has produced, combined with new multi-modulus layups and ARC2 multi-directional fibers. Scott notes that this construction increases recovery and line speed while improving stability and accuracy.

Scott has also redesigned its signature hollow internal ferrule. The company claims the new ferrules are up to 20% lighter and flex more seamlessly with the blank. With thinner walls and lighter ferrules working together, the GT series transmits feel exceptionally well. Subtle takes and small movements translate directly into the hand, and the rods feel close to one piece even in four and five-piece configurations.

Choose Your Weapon

The GT lineup also introduces new length and weight combinations, selected to highlight the best attributes of the G Series and that many have never been offered in previous generations.

Craftsmanship remains central. According to Scott, each GT rod features a milled aluminum reel seat with a Type III hard coat and a cocobolo insert. Titanium-framed Zirconia stripping guides pair with Snake Brand Universal snakes. Measuring wraps and alignment dots round out the details. Every rod is hand-built and individually inscribed in the Montrose, Colorado rod shop.

The GT series includes models from 7 feet 4 inches to 9 feet 8 inches in both four- and five0piece layouts for line weights 3 through 6. Scott lists the MSRP at $1095. The rods are available starting TODAY, through Scott Authorized Dealers.

Learn More About the New Scott GT Series Fly Rods Here