Tying Tuesday: Deep Thoughts

This week’s Tying Tuesday features four flies meant to get down to where the fish are this time of year, whether you’re on a trout river or a tropical flat. We kick things off with a colorful midge pattern that’s sure to grab the attention of even the most sluggish trout. Then we’ve got a Soft Hackle version of the Egg-Sucking Leech, which takes advantage of the fact that the rivers are full of tasty eggs. Which is why you might also want to tie a Nuke Egg, which is ridiculously simple and plenty heavy to get down in even fast currents. Finally, we offer a cool shrimp pattern that offers a lifelike silhouette and plenty of action in the water.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Manhattan Midge

Hook: Scud hook (here an Umpqua U202), size 12 and 14.

Bead: Rainbow tungsten bead, 10/0.

Weight: Lead-free wire, .020.

Thread: Purple, 8/0 or 140-denier.

Rib: Fuchsia Ultra Wire, brassie.

Body: Tying thread.

Wing: Claret Diamond Braid.

Thorax: Dyed bright-green peacock herl.

Collar: Tying thread.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hot Bead Soft Hackle

Hook: Standard nymph hook (here an Ahrex FW 560 ), size 14.

Bead: Hot ortange bead, 1/8-inch.

Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tails: Dark mallard flank fibers.

Rib 1: Copper wire, small.

Rib 2: Pearl Krystal Flash.

Body: Mike Mercer’s Light Hare’s Ear Dubbing.

Hackle: Grouse.

Collar: Peacock herl.

Adhesive: Solarez Ultra Thin.

Tools: Small stacker, razor blade.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nuke Egg

Hook: Barbless dry-fly hook, size 14.

Bead 1: Fluorescent fire orange, 7/64.

Bead 2: Gold, 3.8mm.

Thread: White Veevus Nano Silk, 18/0.

Egg: Sockeye Textreme FAB-ulous Chenille.

Veil: Fluorescent Biscuit Ice-Translucent.



Easy Shrimp

Hook: Gamakatsu SL11-3H, size 4.

Thread: Tan, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Weight: Fish Skull Shrimp & Cray Tail, small.

Adhesive 1: Superglue.

Antennae: UV tan Ice Dub.

Eyes: Black bead chain eyes.

Antennae: UV tan Ice Dub.

Claws: Grizzly neck feathers.

Body: Brown Olive Straggle String.

Adhesive 2: Superglue.

Legs: Fluorescent orange/clear Crusher Legs.

Wing: Orange brown American oppossum.

Adhesive: UV Resin Hard.