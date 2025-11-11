Tying Tuesday: Deep Thoughts
This week’s Tying Tuesday features four flies meant to get down to where the fish are this time of year, whether you’re on a trout river or a tropical flat. We kick things off with a colorful midge pattern that’s sure to grab the attention of even the most sluggish trout. Then we’ve got a Soft Hackle version of the Egg-Sucking Leech, which takes advantage of the fact that the rivers are full of tasty eggs. Which is why you might also want to tie a Nuke Egg, which is ridiculously simple and plenty heavy to get down in even fast currents. Finally, we offer a cool shrimp pattern that offers a lifelike silhouette and plenty of action in the water.
Manhattan Midge
Hook: Scud hook (here an Umpqua U202), size 12 and 14.
Bead: Rainbow tungsten bead, 10/0.
Weight: Lead-free wire, .020.
Thread: Purple, 8/0 or 140-denier.
Rib: Fuchsia Ultra Wire, brassie.
Body: Tying thread.
Wing: Claret Diamond Braid.
Thorax: Dyed bright-green peacock herl.
Collar: Tying thread.
Hot Bead Soft Hackle
Hook: Standard nymph hook (here an Ahrex FW 560 ), size 14.
Bead: Hot ortange bead, 1/8-inch.
Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Tails: Dark mallard flank fibers.
Rib 1: Copper wire, small.
Rib 2: Pearl Krystal Flash.
Body: Mike Mercer’s Light Hare’s Ear Dubbing.
Hackle: Grouse.
Collar: Peacock herl.
Adhesive: Solarez Ultra Thin.
Tools: Small stacker, razor blade.
Nuke Egg
Hook: Barbless dry-fly hook, size 14.
Bead 1: Fluorescent fire orange, 7/64.
Bead 2: Gold, 3.8mm.
Thread: White Veevus Nano Silk, 18/0.
Egg: Sockeye Textreme FAB-ulous Chenille.
Veil: Fluorescent Biscuit Ice-Translucent.
Easy Shrimp
Hook: Gamakatsu SL11-3H, size 4.
Thread: Tan, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Weight: Fish Skull Shrimp & Cray Tail, small.
Adhesive 1: Superglue.
Antennae: UV tan Ice Dub.
Eyes: Black bead chain eyes.

Claws: Grizzly neck feathers.
Body: Brown Olive Straggle String.
Adhesive 2: Superglue.
Legs: Fluorescent orange/clear Crusher Legs.
Wing: Orange brown American oppossum.
Adhesive: UV Resin Hard.
