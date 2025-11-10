A Bonefish Primer for Beginners

Looking to make a trip to the tropical flats for the first time? For trout anglers, chasing bonefish can feel foreign and intimidating, but an article by Chris Hunt in Hatch Magazine tries to help you get ahead of the curve. This primer covers everything from gear and dealing with the brutal sun to presentation and the most important thing of all:

Listen to, and pay attention to your guide. On your first flats trip, no matter how accomplished you are on trout water, or how dialed in you think your cast is, you absolutely do not know more than the guide on the poling platform. Put hubris aside. Listen and learn. In time, over many trips to the flats, you and your guide might become a very good team. You might one day start to see fish he misses. You might also be able to one day help a young guide get better at the guiding craft. But until then, he or she is the sensei on the boat.