Bajío Temples of Change Collection Supports Bonefish & Tarpon Trust

Bajío Sunglasses has introduced a new limited-edition eyewear line called the Temples of Change Collection, created in partnership with the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) to benefit marine conservation. According to the manufacturer, the collaboration highlights the shared mission of both organizations to protect and restore the saltwater flats that sustain some of the world’s most iconic fisheries.

The collection features Bajío’s Vega and Rigolets frames (starting at $219), each showcasing custom Grand Slam artwork by artist Casey Anderson, depicting bonefish, tarpon, and permit. Bajío states that $20 from every pair sold will go directly to BTT to support research, restoration, and educational programs in Florida, The Bahamas, Belize, and Mexico. These efforts focus on the preservation of critical flats habitats and on inspiring future generations of conservation-minded anglers.

Sustainable Conservation

The sunglasses are built from plant-based materials and feature the company’s proprietary polarized lenses, designed to reduce glare, sharpen clarity, and enhance color while filtering harmful rays. The company adds that its manufacturing and packaging processes emphasize sustainability at every step, reflecting its broader mission to “protect the world’s saltwater flats.”

“We’re excited to use our Temples of Change program to support BTT and shine a light on the amazing work they’re doing to protect the places and species we love,” said Al Perkinson, Bajío Founder and CEO. “We fully support BTT’s approach of bringing science to the fight and providing much-needed data for advocacy efforts.”

According to Jim McDuffie, BTT President and CEO, “Conservation is an essential part of the Bajío brand, and we are proud to partner on this creative initiative. Through Temples of Change, Bajío is helping to protect the flats ecosystems that sustain our fisheries, our communities, and the incredible experiences we share on the water.”

The Temples of Change Collection officially launches at the 8th International Bonefish & Tarpon Trust Science Symposium, held November 7–8 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The limited-edition Vega and Rigolets frames are available in prescription, reader, and non-prescription lenses,

