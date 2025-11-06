Why Trout Anglers Should Try Chasing Pike

Whereas trout fishing is often elegant and serene, pike fishing can be the exact opposite, and this is exactly why, Chris Hunt argues, fly fishers should not pass up the chance to chase these aggressive, toothy predators:

Because, for every trout that “takes your breath away,” I offer you a visual tincture that will both salve and infuriate, satisfy and irritate. For you, dear trout purist, I offer you the fly-fishing craft’s virtual Crossroads, where, if you choose, you can make that dreaded “Deal with the Devil.” I understand if your puritan upbringing forbids from you from straying from the flock — from venturing from the perfect drift and experimenting with the false prophet that might come in the form of a hastily tied Gurgler flung deep into a patch of boreal lily pads and pulled with purpose back toward the boat. There’s nothing elegant about it. Nobody is going to write appreciative literature describing this fishing that might one day be offered up as a romantic screenplay that changes fly fishing forever.

