Battle for the Blue: Colorado’s “Jurassic Park” Controversy

Last week, we posted about a brewing controversy on Colorado’s Blue River, where river users, private landowners, and state regulators have come into conflict. Writing in Fly Fisherman, Ross Purnell breaks down the issues involved and speaks to several of the players on both sides to give a more rounded view of what’s going on:

According to [Friends of the Lower Blue River], the way to save the river’s trophy-size trout is 10-year pilot program to limit floating fishermen on peak days. Nonfishing boaters would not need a permit, nor would anglers who have legal right to walk on the private property that ensconces the river. According to FOLBR’s proposal, the goal would be 4 to 9 boats total on peak days.

Click here fore the full story in Fly Fisherman