Tying Tuesday: Bad Hair Day

This week’s Tying Tuesday features four frizzy flies that make use of a variety of dubbings, hairs, and feathers. We kick things off with a caddisfly pattern from McFly Angler that sports turkey-slip wings to achieve a lifelike profile and a white parachute post for visibility. Next, Tim Flagler of Tightline Productions serves up a Driftless Area classic: John Bethke’s Pink Squirrel . . . but with a twist.

If you dig small Woolly Buggers, you’re going to love Shawn Holsinger’s cool version with a CDC body. Finally, Collin Morrill of Strike-Zone Fly Fishing demonstrates how to tie a killer pattern created by the late Flip Pallot, designed to catch backcountry redfish, snook, and tarpon.

Schroeder’s Parachute Caddis

Hook: Barbless dry-fly hook, size 14.

Thread: Olive Veevus, 10/0.

Post: Calf body hair, cleaned and stacked

Abdomen: Olive dubbing.

Wing: Cinnamon Tip turkey tail slip.

Resin: Solarez Flex Formula.

Hackle: Grizzly saddle hackle.

Thorax: Olive dubbing.

Adhesive: Solarez Ultra Thin.

Tools: Small stacker, razor blade.

Pink Squirrel Variant

Hook: Scud/pupa hook (here, a Dai-Riki #135), sizes 12 through 18.

Bead: Gold tungsten bead, 3/32-inch.

Thread: Black or bright pink, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Rib: Red Ultra Wire, small.

Adhesive #1: Dubbing Wax.

Body: Tan Antron, natural fox-squirrel, and olive Ice Dub mixed in a 4:2:1 ratio.

Thorax: Pink Ultra Chenille, micro.

Adhesive #2: Head cement (here, Sally Hansen Hard-As-Nails).

Tools: Plunger-style hackle pliers, dubbing whirl, whip-finisher.

CDC Mini Bugger

Hook: Barbless jig hook (here an HFS Jig Hook), size 10.

Bead: Copper tungsten slotted bead, 4.0mm.

Thread: Brown, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: Brown marabou.

Body: Brown Fulling Mill CDC dubbing.

Tools: Dubbing brush.

Flip Pallot’s “Bushwood”

Hook: Gamakatsu L11S-3H, size 4.

Thread: Brown, 3/0 or 210-denier.

Eyes: Black bead-chain eyes, x-large.

Tail: Natural Golden Badger neck hackle.

Flash: Gold Krystal Flash and Bronze Flashabou.

Body: Black bear hair.

Collar: Tying thread.

Weedguard: Hard monofilament.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement (here Hareline Hard as Hull Penetrator).