New from Fishpond for 2026: Fly Boxes and a Handcrafted Bamboo Wading Staff Lead the Lineup

Fishpond’s 2026 collection marks a major refresh of some of its most trusted designs, with new materials, reimagined staples, and an expanded focus on sustainability. According to the manufacturer, the lineup includes new colors and styles of Nomad Nets, a rerelease of the waxed canvas Fishpond Field Collection, and, most notably, the introduction of a Dynamic Foam option across the popular Tacky Pescador fly box series.

Among the standout releases:



Fishpond’s proven Pescador line now offers recycled Dynamic Foam inserts for anglers who prefer foam over silicone. Fishpond states that this post-consumer EVA foam insert offers secure fly storage, long-term durability, and a lower environmental impact, all without compromising utility. Optional add-on leaflets boost capacity, creating a versatile system that handles everything from tiny dries to articulated streamers. MSRP: $49.95



The newest addition to the Fly Puck family expands storage for larger patterns, streamers, saltwater flies, and big terrestrials. Built from molded TPU with a clear, stackable lid and rectangular shape, the Predator Puck offers quick visibility and crush-resistant protection. Fishpond notes its modular design keeps your fly storage organized, streamlined, and ready for action. MSRP: $8.89



Handcrafted in collaboration with Grass Sticks in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, this fixed-length bamboo staff combines natural materials with functional design. The manufacturer highlights its sustainably harvested bamboo construction, offering a strength-to-weight ratio comparable to steel, along with dual grip zones for adaptable control in fast or uneven water. The custom Fishpond wrist strap integrates with the Confluence Net Release, and a removable rubber tip enhances traction across slick or hard surfaces. MSRP: $129.95

According to Fishpond, the 2026 collection blends innovation with intention, refining proven gear, sustainable materials and smart, functional updates built for anglers who demand reliability season after season.

Check Out Fishpond’s New for 2026 Gear Here