Tying Tuesday: Flies That Get the Job Done

In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’re serving up three very different patterns that will be effective in a variety of situations. We kick things of with Lance Egan walking us through a new variation of his high-floating Corn Fed Caddis, this time featuring peacock herl for the body. Next up is the fly everyone loves to make fun of until they catch a huge trout with it. Smitty’s Monthly Fly Box offers a cool version of this classic with a bead to add weight and attraction. Finally, our old pal Tim Flagler demonstrates his method of creating a Thin Mint Bugger, which he argues has more natural-looking colors that trout can’t resist.

Peacock Corn Fed Caddis

Hook: Standard dry-fly hook (here a Tiemco 100), size 14.

Thread: Black SemperFli Nano Silk Ultra Fine, 30-denier or 18/0 .

Shuck: PMD Shuck/Olive Antron Yarn, carded.

Body: Peacock Eye Sticks.

Wing 1: Medium Slate Dun Nature’s Spirit CDC.

Wing 2: White Para Post wing material.

Thorax: Black Super Fine dubbing.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bead San Juan Worm

Hook: Standard scud hook, size 10.

Bead: Gold brass bead, 3.2mm.

Thread: Red, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Rib: Gold wire, small.

Body: Red chenille.

Clitellum: Red dubbing.

Tools: Lighter.

Thin Mint Bugger

Hook: Standard streamer hook (here, a Lightning Strike SN3), size 8.

Head: Nickel-color tungsten bead, 1/8-inch.

Weight: Lead-free round wire, .020.

Adhesive #1: Superglue, here Fly Tyers Z-Ment.

Thread: Rusty Brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail #1: Olive marabou.

Tail #2: Brown marabou.

Tail #3: Black marabou.

Flash: Pearl Flashabou.

Rib #1: Copper Ultra Wire, small.

Rib #2: Pearl Flashabou.

Body: Peacock herl.

Hackle: Rusty brown.

Adhesive #2: Head cement, here Sally Hansen Hard-as-Nails.

Tools: Hackle pliers, whip finisher.