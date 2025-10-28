Tying Tuesday: Flies That Get the Job Done
In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’re serving up three very different patterns that will be effective in a variety of situations. We kick things of with Lance Egan walking us through a new variation of his high-floating Corn Fed Caddis, this time featuring peacock herl for the body. Next up is the fly everyone loves to make fun of until they catch a huge trout with it. Smitty’s Monthly Fly Box offers a cool version of this classic with a bead to add weight and attraction. Finally, our old pal Tim Flagler demonstrates his method of creating a Thin Mint Bugger, which he argues has more natural-looking colors that trout can’t resist.
Peacock Corn Fed Caddis
Hook: Standard dry-fly hook (here a Tiemco 100), size 14.
Thread: Black SemperFli Nano Silk Ultra Fine, 30-denier or 18/0 .
Shuck: PMD Shuck/Olive Antron Yarn, carded.
Body: Peacock Eye Sticks.
Wing 1: Medium Slate Dun Nature’s Spirit CDC.
Wing 2: White Para Post wing material.
Thorax: Black Super Fine dubbing.
Head: Tying thread.
Adhesive: Head cement.
Bead San Juan Worm
Hook: Standard scud hook, size 10.
Bead: Gold brass bead, 3.2mm.
Thread: Red, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Rib: Gold wire, small.
Body: Red chenille.
Clitellum: Red dubbing.
Tools: Lighter.
Thin Mint Bugger
Hook: Standard streamer hook (here, a Lightning Strike SN3), size 8.
Head: Nickel-color tungsten bead, 1/8-inch.
Weight: Lead-free round wire, .020.
Adhesive #1: Superglue, here Fly Tyers Z-Ment.
Thread: Rusty Brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Tail #1: Olive marabou.
Tail #2: Brown marabou.
Tail #3: Black marabou.
Flash: Pearl Flashabou.
Rib #1: Copper Ultra Wire, small.
Rib #2: Pearl Flashabou.
Body: Peacock herl.
Hackle: Rusty brown.
Adhesive #2: Head cement, here Sally Hansen Hard-as-Nails.
Tools: Hackle pliers, whip finisher.
