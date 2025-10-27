Video: How to Make a Backhand Snake Roll with an Air Mend

In response to our recent Ask MidCurrrent article What’s the Secret to Achieving a Dead Drift?, Norway-based angler André Brun sent us a cool video as an example of how you can use Spey casts and reach mends to help in a specific situation. I responded to ask what the benefits of this technique are over a Snap-T or Circle Spey cast followed by a reach mend, and André sent a thoughtful response:

I often use the Snake Roll and the Backhand Snake Roll when fishing dry flies, and I think the main benefit with this technique is that the dry fly is in minimal contact with the water. It’s hitting the water just one time, and that is when the long thin leader and fly sets right before you make the final forward cast. There’s less chance of getting soaked, which means it floats well for longer.

Second, I often fish clear rivers with spooky wild brown trout here in Norway, and the snake roll done right will splash less, compared to ripping the line back and forth for each presentation.