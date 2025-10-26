Good Advice: Move Your Feet

Fly fishers spend a lot time thinking about the right gear, flies, and presentation, but in a recent Hatch Magazine article Chris Hunt writes about a valuable piece of fly-fishing wisdom he learned that had nothing to do with the above:

But perhaps the best advice Kirk ever gave me was long before the underwear tip (which was solid, as most of you likely know). He and I were fishing the Rio Grande outside of South Fork, Colorado, during one of the river’s signature evening caddis hatches. The Rio Grande’s stunning brown trout were on the feed. I’d managed to catch a few, but Kirk was clearly doing better than I was. We were both casting crippled caddis patterns upstream, hitting productive pocket water as we slowly walked against the current. Sensing my frustration as I lost yet another brown after what I thought was an excellent long cast tight against the bank, Kirk looked over at me and uttered three fateful words.

“Move your feet.”

Click here to read the full story in Hatch Magazine