Video: Tom Rosenbauer on How to Get Streamers Deep
You need to get your streamer or soft hackle wet fly deeper than you can with a floating line. You want it to stay deep during your retrieve or swing. Should you just add a sinking poly leader to your floating line or are there times when a sinking tip fly line works better? In this video, Tom Rosenbauer explains how to make this important fly-fishing decision.
←Previous Story
Yakoda (Re)Builds Their Nippers for a New Generation
Next Story→
In Pursuit of the Ancient Tarpon of the Everglades
Show Comments