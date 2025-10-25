Video: Tom Rosenbauer on How to Get Streamers Deep

October 25, 2025 By: Phil Monahan

You need to get your streamer or soft hackle wet fly deeper than you can with a floating line. You want it to stay deep during your retrieve or swing. Should you just add a sinking poly leader to your floating line or are there times when a sinking tip fly line works better? In this video, Tom Rosenbauer explains how to make this important fly-fishing decision.