Yakoda (Re)Builds Their Nippers for a New Generation

Yakoda Supply has re-engineered one of their most popular accessories with the release of the next-generation Yakoda Nipper ($89). According to the manufacturer, the new design blends the same precision and simplicity that made the original a favorite, with upgraded materials and features built to handle years of use in demanding conditions.

Each nipper is machined from lightweight 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum and finished with a durable hard-anodized coating. Stainless-steel components and replaceable high-hardness carbide-steel blades provide a sharp, reliable cut through everything from 7X tippet to 50-pound monofilament. The 5mm wide-gap hook eye cleaner and patterned grip add practical touches for use on the water, while a widened blade surface makes for easier, more consistent cutting.

Weighing just 18 grams (0.6 ounces) and measuring 1.75 by 0.75 by 0.375 inches, the new Yakoda Nippers are compact, sturdy, and easy to maintain. Yakoda notes that these are the most affordable nippers on the market with replaceable blades, spring, and hardware designed to be repaired, not replaced.

Available in four new colors: Dune, Coal, Agave, and Aqua, the updated nippers retail for $89 and represent Yakoda’s latest step toward sustainable, long-term gear design. These nippers are available for pre-order and will ship in mid-November. As the company puts it, “Nippers shouldn’t cost $400. But a $20 pair will leave you frustrated after a few days on the water. We set out to make a pair that will last for years without breaking the bank—and then last more years by making the most important components replaceable.”

