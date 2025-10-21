Tying Tuesday: Shoulder-Season Specials

This week’s Tying Tuesday features an interesting collection of patterns that will produce as we transition from fall into winter. We kick things off with a classic, high-floating caddisfly pattern from McFly Angler that just looks buggy. Plus, it can float and emerger or nymph is a dry-dropper setup. Next, Allen McGee shows us how to tie a fly that offers elements of both an emerging dun and a prospecting nymph. The two hackle collars provide contrast and movement, and the fly has light-reflecting properties that draw the attention of trout.

For subsurface prospecting, Brent Schlenker demonstrates his method for creating a black CDC jig nymph that displays a lot of motion and subtle flash. This fly will get to the bottom quickly and will attract fish even in slow-moving water. Finally, as several species begin to spawn, trout will start looking for eggs. New Zealander South of North teaches you to tie a cool egg imitation with a two-part veil and a red bead.

Puterbaugh Caddis

Hook: Barbless down-eye nymph hook (here a Risen 9214), size 12.

Thread: Brown, 10/0 or 50-denier.

Adhesive 1: Superglue.

Body: Brown foam, 2mm.

Wing: Natural cow elk hair, cleaned and stacked.

Hackle: Brown rooster cape hackle.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Solarez Ultra Thin.

Tools: Lighter.

Sparkle Contrast Emerger

Hook: 2X-long nymph hook (here a Saber 7031), size 14.

Thread: Rusty brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Shuck: Ginger Sparkle Emerger Yarn.

Tail: Mottled gray Brahma hen saddle fibers.

Rib: Hot orange Ultra Wire, small.

Abdomen: Reddish brown Hare’s Ear Plus dubbing.

Thorax: Shrimp pink UV Ice Dub.

Collar: Ginger Sparkle Emerger Yarn.

Hackle: Mottled gray Brahma hen saddle hackle.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement.

Black CDC Nymph Jig

Hook: Barbless jig hook hook (here a Tiemco 403), size 10.

Bead: Black nickel tungsten bead, 1/8-inch.

Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Grizzly saddle-hackle fibers.

Rib: Purple Perdigon Body.

Underbody: Black Hare’s Ear Plus dubbing.

Hackle: Medium dun CDC.

Hotspot: Rainbow Micro Glint Tinsel.

Adhesive: Solarez Bone Dry.

Tools: Dubbing brush.

Veiled Eggstatic Egg

Hook: Egg/caddis hook (here a Partridge K5AS), size 12.

Bead: Red tungsten bead bead, 3.5mm.

Weight: Lead wire, 0.30mm.

Thread: Red Nano Silk, 12/0 or 50-denier.

Tail: Krystal Pearl Semperflash.

Veil 1: Light Blue Sparkle Dubbing.

Body: Fluorescent Steelhead Orange Eggstatic Chenille.

Adhesive 1: Head cement.

Veil 2: Light Blue Sparkle Dubbing.

Adhesive: Head cement (optional).