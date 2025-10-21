Tying Tuesday: Shoulder-Season Specials
This week’s Tying Tuesday features an interesting collection of patterns that will produce as we transition from fall into winter. We kick things off with a classic, high-floating caddisfly pattern from McFly Angler that just looks buggy. Plus, it can float and emerger or nymph is a dry-dropper setup. Next, Allen McGee shows us how to tie a fly that offers elements of both an emerging dun and a prospecting nymph. The two hackle collars provide contrast and movement, and the fly has light-reflecting properties that draw the attention of trout.
For subsurface prospecting, Brent Schlenker demonstrates his method for creating a black CDC jig nymph that displays a lot of motion and subtle flash. This fly will get to the bottom quickly and will attract fish even in slow-moving water. Finally, as several species begin to spawn, trout will start looking for eggs. New Zealander South of North teaches you to tie a cool egg imitation with a two-part veil and a red bead.
Puterbaugh Caddis
Hook: Barbless down-eye nymph hook (here a Risen 9214), size 12.
Thread: Brown, 10/0 or 50-denier.
Adhesive 1: Superglue.
Body: Brown foam, 2mm.
Wing: Natural cow elk hair, cleaned and stacked.
Hackle: Brown rooster cape hackle.
Head: Tying thread.
Adhesive: Solarez Ultra Thin.
Tools: Lighter.
Sparkle Contrast Emerger
Hook: 2X-long nymph hook (here a Saber 7031), size 14.
Thread: Rusty brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Shuck: Ginger Sparkle Emerger Yarn.
Tail: Mottled gray Brahma hen saddle fibers.
Rib: Hot orange Ultra Wire, small.
Abdomen: Reddish brown Hare’s Ear Plus dubbing.
Thorax: Shrimp pink UV Ice Dub.
Collar: Ginger Sparkle Emerger Yarn.
Hackle: Mottled gray Brahma hen saddle hackle.
Head: Tying thread.
Adhesive: Head cement.
Black CDC Nymph Jig
Hook: Barbless jig hook hook (here a Tiemco 403), size 10.
Bead: Black nickel tungsten bead, 1/8-inch.
Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Tail: Grizzly saddle-hackle fibers.
Rib: Purple Perdigon Body.
Underbody: Black Hare’s Ear Plus dubbing.
Hackle: Medium dun CDC.
Hotspot: Rainbow Micro Glint Tinsel.
Adhesive: Solarez Bone Dry.
Tools: Dubbing brush.
Veiled Eggstatic Egg
Hook: Egg/caddis hook (here a Partridge K5AS), size 12.
Bead: Red tungsten bead bead, 3.5mm.
Weight: Lead wire, 0.30mm.
Thread: Red Nano Silk, 12/0 or 50-denier.
Tail: Krystal Pearl Semperflash.
Veil 1: Light Blue Sparkle Dubbing.
Body: Fluorescent Steelhead Orange Eggstatic Chenille.
Adhesive 1: Head cement.
Veil 2: Light Blue Sparkle Dubbing.
Adhesive: Head cement (optional).
