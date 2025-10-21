Podcast: Fly Fishing for Steelhead and Salmon in Estuaries, with Reed Teuscher

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 41:00]

You can catch salmon and steelhead on a fly in salt water before they enter rivers. The fish are bright and strong and may still be actively feeding but the problem is to find them in a big expanse of water. In this episode, Tom Rosenbauer talks to Reed Teuscher of the Orvis Outfitters team, who tells us where to look for these fish, how to present the fly, what kinds of rods and lines you need—and of course what fly patterns seem to work best.

In the Fly Box, Tom answers these questions and more: