Podcast: Fly Fishing for Steelhead and Salmon in Estuaries, with Reed Teuscher
[Interview starts at 41:00]
You can catch salmon and steelhead on a fly in salt water before they enter rivers. The fish are bright and strong and may still be actively feeding but the problem is to find them in a big expanse of water. In this episode, Tom Rosenbauer talks to Reed Teuscher of the Orvis Outfitters team, who tells us where to look for these fish, how to present the fly, what kinds of rods and lines you need—and of course what fly patterns seem to work best.
In the Fly Box, Tom answers these questions and more:
- How can I keep my dropper from twisting around the leader when Euro nymphing?
- What kinds of flies are banned and why?
- If I only fish a few days a year, how long will my fly lines last?
- Do guides tell Tom “set!” when he fishes with them? And do they tell him where to put his flies?
- Do brook trout feed less than brown trout during spawning season?
- Am I missing something by not building my own leaders?
- What does a 3-weight rod give me that my 4-weight won’t?
- When you under-line a fly rod and increase your line speed, does that detract from your accuracy?
- On articulated flies with only a single hook, should I keep the hook in front or in back?
- I want to learn to fly fish next season. Should I buy a rod now and practice over the winter before taking an FF101 class?
- I had a frustrating day with spooky brown trout. I could not get 25 feet away from them without spooking them. How can I catch these trout?
- What fly patterns use micro mink Zonker strips?
