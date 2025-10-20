Video: Fly Casting as an Art Form

“Fish porn” is—for better or worse—one of the staples of fly-fishing entertainment, for obvious reasons. Every angler dreams of catching the kinds of fish they see in videos from Alaska, New Zealand, and other exotic locales. But Capt. Chris Newsome from Virginia has posted a video of a different genre: casting porn.” Spend a minute and a half watching some killer long casts, great loops, accurate shots, and even a cool hookup. You may find yourself in the backyard practicing your casts before you know it.