World Record for Most Permit Caught Falls

Back in August, we posted a podcast interview with Mike Ward, who had tied Del Brown’s legendary record for most permit caught on a fly. That same month, the record—which had stood for more than two decades—has been broken again, this time by Florida angler Ken Watkins, who caught permit number 515:

Watkins achieved his record-setting catch on August 25th along the west coast of Ambergris Caye with Smith by his side. The pair, who have fished together for over a decade, say the accomplishment is not just about numbers, but about raising awareness of Belize’s fragile marine habitats and the need to protect them.

“Belize’s fly-fishing industry is amazing and still strong, but it must be protected at all costs for future generations,” Watkins said.

Since breaking the record, Watkins has seen his count go up to 575!

Click here for the full story in The San Pedro Sun