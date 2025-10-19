The Remarkable Story of Barry Beck’s Best-Selling Image
Barry Beck has been one of the top fly-fishing photographers for more than three decades, but one image in particular has always been slightly controversial. In a cool outtake from the documentary “Legacy,” about the live and love of Barry and Cathy Beck, Barry explains how he got this photo of a rainbow trout checking out a drifting dry fly, with the angler in the background.
Click here for the full story at flyfisherman.com
World Record for Most Permit Caught Falls
