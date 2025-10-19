The Remarkable Story of Barry Beck’s Best-Selling Image

October 19, 2025 By: Phil Monahan

This amazing Barry Beck image is entirely in-camera, with no PhotoShop additions.

Barry Beck has been one of the top fly-fishing photographers for more than three decades, but one image in particular has always been slightly controversial. In a cool outtake from the documentary “Legacy,” about the live and love of Barry and Cathy Beck, Barry explains how he got this photo of a rainbow trout checking out a drifting dry fly, with the angler in the background.

