Video: Japan’s Hidden Gem of Fly Fishing

We don’t hear much about fly fishing in Japan, but the gorgeous rivers of Hokkaido—the country’s northernmost large island—hold some remarkable fish, including rainbow and brown trout. But for me the magic would be in catching the more exotic species, such as white-spotted char, cherry salmon, and Sakhalin taimen. In this great video, a team of French anglers experiences the island’s crystal-clear rivers and volcanic landscapes and enjoys remarkable sight fishing.