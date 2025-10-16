New Website Details the Harmful Effects of Salmon Farms

Have you found it difficult to fully understand how farmed-raised salmon impact wild fish and the environment? There’s certainly a lot of “information” floating around, but it can be difficult to know what’s real and what’s propaganda . . . from either side of the debate. If you’re willing to take the time to look deeper, there’s a new website that can help.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation and the North Atlantic Salmon Fund have announced the launch of salmon.info, a comprehensive evidence-based resource for media professionals, policymakers, and conservationists about the harmful effects of the salmon farming practices that produce one of the world’s most consumed fish.

“The salmon farming industry claims to be one of the most sustainable proteins on the planet with minimal environmental impact,” said Neville Crabbe, executive director of communications at the Atlantic Salmon Federation. “Our goal for salmon.info is to provide accurate, accessible information on things the salmon farming industry doesn’t talk about so that consumers who are eating farmed salmon are informed.”

For example, it takes more than one kilogram of wild-caught fish to grow one kilogram of farmed Atlantic salmon, and tens of millions of farmed fish die prematurely in sea cages every year—a staggering waste of animal life and resources. There are severe consequences from sea-cage salmon farms on other species, especially wild Atlantic salmon.

Key features of site include:

Access to nearly 300 vetted sources that provide in-depth insights into the impacts of open-net pen salmon farming

An AI assistant that can search the site’s database and answer questions from visitors

Intuitive, user-friendly design with plain-language summaries of all major topics

Visit www.salmon.info to learn more