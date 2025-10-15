Podcast: What to Do When You Encounter Lousy Fishing Conditions, with James Spica

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 34:18]

It happens to all of us, and sometimes it seems like every time we take a fishing trip, conditions are less than ideal—water too high, water too low, water temperature too warm or too cold, dirty water. You know the litany. In this week’s podcast, Tom Rosenbauer talks to James Spica, writer and fishing manager of the Orvis store in Royal Oak, Michigan. James has some great tips on what to do when you encounter these situations—where to fish, how to fish your fly, and some patterns he would never go anywhere in the world without that help him deal with adverse fishing conditions. He offers tips for both freshwater and saltwater trips, so you might want to take notes on this one!

In the Fly Box segment, Tom answers these questions and more: