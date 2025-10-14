Tying Tuesday: Eclectic at the Vise

This week’s Tying Tuesday features an eclectic mix of patterns that range from the traditional to the whimsical. We kick things off with a venerable dry fly created by Fran Betters. Adam of Fly Anorak walks you through the tying process, emphasizing that elegance is not the point. Next up is a very simple streamer from J.J. Murray (a.k.a. Long Rod), which is effective in both trout rivers and bass ponds. Things go wonky when we get to Steve Cullen‘s Chamwaah, which is part nymph and part Squirmy. It’s a funky-looking pattern that works. Finally, Strike-Zone Fly Fishing ties a cool redfish pattern with lots of motion and a touch of blue to contrast with more natural colors.

Ausable Wulff

Hook: Long shank dry-fly or streamer hook, sizes 10-14.

Thread: Hot Orange, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tails: Woodchuck tail fibers or guard hairs from a fur patch.

Wing: White calftail.

Body: Dyed rusty orange Australian possum dubbing.

Hackles: Grizzly and Brown saddle hackles.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Superglue.



R&R Streamer

Hook: Salmon egg hook, size 12.

Bead: Black nickel bead, 3/16-inch.

Thread: Black, 3/0 or 210-denier.

Tail: Rusty brown Zonker strip.

Hackle: Brown saddle hackle.

Adhesive: Head cement.



Chamwaaah 2.0

Hook: Standard Jig Hook, size 8.

Bead: Blue/purple tungsten slotted bead, 3.5mm.

Belly/Tail 1: Natural chamois leather strip, split lengthwise.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Rib: Red wire, medium.

Body: Dark peacock dubbing.

Collar: Dark peacock dubbing.

Adhesive: Superglue.

Tools: Xacto knife, dubbing brush.



Redfish Nugget

Hook: 2X-strong saltwater hook (here a Mustad C70SAP), size 2.

Thread: Blue, 3/0 or 210-denier.

Weight: Gold brass eyes, medium.

Tail: Sand Variant Rabbit Strip.

Eyes: Black mono eyes, large.

Body: Tan pearl chenille, medium.

Wing: Brown Arctic fox tail.

Legs: Light blue/pumpkin Fly Enhancer Legs.

Head: Tan deer body hair, cleaned and stacked.

Weedguard: 20-pound Hard Mono.

Adhesive: Solarez Bone Dry (optional).