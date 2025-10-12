Yvon Chouinard Preaches Simplicity at Recent Appearance

Simplicity has been at the heart of Yvon Chouinard’s philosophy for a long time, and it was a message he continued to hammer home at a recent appearance at Montana State University in Bozeman:

While fly shops overflow with millions of patterns designed to separate anglers from their money, Chouinard spent a year proving you can catch fish anywhere in the world with variations of just one fly.

Chouinard, who lives in Moose and frequently fishes the Snake River, caught bonefish, steelhead, salmon and trout in numbers equal to what he’d always caught — from Montana to Patagonia — using only pheasant tail patterns.

“It’s not the gear, it’s what you do with it,” he said.

