Costa Expands Introduces New Sunglasses for Young Anglers

By: Rick Mikesell, MidCurrent Gear Guru

Costa Sunglasses has announced the release of a new collection curated for the next generation of anglers and boaters. According to the company, the line was designed to blend performance and style while offering younger participants the same protection and clarity that have defined Costa eyewear for decades.

Street Heat

The first frame in the new line is the Street Heat ($136), a versatile design that Costa says combines durability with modern street style. Drawing inspiration from the company’s Grand Catalina, the frame incorporates micro side shields and hooding to help protect from wind and glare. The Street Heat is featured on surfer Kai Thompson, who Costa describes as a rising voice in Southern California surf culture, known for his bold approach and explosive presence in the water.

Schoolie

The second frame, called Schoolie ($136), was created specifically for junior anglers. Costa shares that the design was developed with input from young anglers themselves, incorporating secure fit and broad coverage to build confidence on the water. The frame mimics the functional details of Costa’s established designs while being scaled for younger faces. The Schoolie is represented by Liam Giberson, a 12-year-old angler already building an impressive list of catches.

Jed Larkin, Costa’s Brand Marketing Director, noted, “According to data from the American Sportfishing Association, participation from the younger demographic in water-related activities has been consistently growing over the last several years. Across fishing specifically, there’s an average of 12.7 million reported participants. As a company that’s dedicated to creating the highest quality, best-performing sunglasses on the planet, we’re honored to have the chance to play a part of their journey on the water.”

Both the Schoolie and Street Heat are available now on costadelmar.com and at select retailers nationwide.

More info on Street Heat and Schoolie frames.