Meet the Winners of Our 2025 “20 Days in September” Photo Contest

This year’s “20 Days in September” Photo Contest was great success, featuring hundreds of great photos from anglers around the U.S., and quite a few from other countries. Though these foreign images weren’t eligible, it’s great to see these fly fishers getting caught up in the #20sepdays concept. Even those who couldn’t get the full 20 days in seemed to enjoy discovering new waters right in their backyards and sneaking off for a few casts at lunchtime or after work.

Earlier this week, we presented you with 10 finalists for the contest’s prizes. At the top, the voting was, frankly, not very close, as the winner received more than twice as many votes as the second-place photo. However, after almost 1,000 votes cast, third and fourth places were decided by just two votes. Congrats to all the photographers who made the finals!

Your top choice, by a long shot, was Peter Laskowski’s gorgeous image (at the top of the page) of an angler fishing a mountain river shrouded in smoke. Laskowski (@peterthejazzcat), of Kennewick, Washington, described the moment captured:

This photo was taken on the beautiful Naches River, where I was targeting trout. Shout out to all the people out there fighting the fire that produced the smoke in this photo. This was my first year doing the 20 Days in September Challenge, and it was such a blast. It has been a joy exploring the Washington creeks and rivers around me. I appreciate the excuse to get out in nature and catch some sweet-looking fish. I’m looking forward to continually learning about the craft and to make more excuses to get out on the water.

For achieving the top spot, Peter will receive an Orvis Superfine Graphite 5-weight fly rod, set up with a Battenkill Click reel and a Scientific Anglers Magnitude Smooth Trout Expert Clear Tip Float fly line.

In the second spot is Alan Downie (@brookielandphoto) of Roanoke, Virginia, whose photo offered a closeup look at a brook trout that had eaten a big foam dry fly. Here’s what he had to say:

Looking back, I’ve made the top 10 since 2017, with the exception of 2019. It’s so rewarding to finally place! My wildlife photography and fly fishing are deeply connected through a shared sense of presence, persistence, and admiration for nature. Whether I’m venturing to the serenity of a remote creek or waiting silently for a shot of a bird in flight, both pursuits allow me to fully immerse myself in the creation. Through my lens, I aim to capture not just the beauty of wild places and creatures, but the stillness and wonder they offer—moments that convey creation’s astonishing beauty and variety.

In September I completed a several-year odyssey of visiting all the fishable creeks in Shenandoah National Park. This underwater shot reflects the unmatched radiance of our native brook trout in its spring-fed habitat. I hope my work encourages others to get outside, slow down, and reconnect with the outdoors, finding their own peace and inspiration in creation.

For coming in second, Alan will receive an Orvis Clearwater Reel & Spools 3-Pack and three Scientific Anglers fly lines.

In a real squeaker, Lynette Moore (@lynetteraemoore) of La Crosse, Wisconsin came in third with a cool shot of a tiger trout against a stark mountain background. Here’s how she described the image:

My husband and I are retired, and we make an annual fishing trip to the Rocky Mountains living in our camper. We fished 23 days in September. On day 10, I caught this beautiful tiger trout on a small lake in Wyoming using a water-boatman imitation. The fish put up a good fight, taking me into the backing, and he swam away vigorously when released.

For her efforts, Lynette will receive an Orvis Sling Pack and an assortmen t of Absolute Leader and Tippet.

Finally, everyone who voted for our finalists was eligible for a prize, as well. We plugged in the numbers, and the widget at random.org spat out two winners: Brian Pendergrass and Zach Fredrickson. They’ll each get a One-Year Subscription to the All-New MidCurrent Learning Center.

Finally, thanks to everyone who participated in this year’s “20 Days in September” Challenge by fishing, submitting photos, voting, or commenting (or all of these). Also thanks to our partners at Orvis and Scientific Anglers, who provided the prizes and shared the message that September is the best time to make the most of your local waters.

While it’s sad that the month is over, look on the bright side: We get to do it all over again next year!