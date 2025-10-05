2,000th Angler Completes Utah Cutthroat Slam

The Utah Cutthroat Slam launched in 2016, giving anglers a chance to challenge themselves to land all four of the state’s native cutthroat subspecies: the Bonneville cutthroat, Bear River cutthroat, Coloroado River cutthroat, and Yellowstone cutthroat. Nine years down the line, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has announced that 2,000 anglers have now succeeded.The angler who represented that milestone was Johnathon Brehm—of Albuquerque, New Mexico—who completed the challenge on September 27th.

The program started as a unique partnership between Trout Unlimited and UDWR, in which the state agency provides photos, videos, maps, and information on where to find each native subspecies, and TU manages the Utah Cutthroat Slam website.

If you love fly-fishing travel, fishing for native trout, and exploring new waters, the Utah Cutthroat Slam is a blast. I know this because I was #37 of the 2,000.

