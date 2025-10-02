Vote for the Winners in the 2025 “20 Days in September” Contest—and Maybe Win Something for Yourself!

Starting on September 1, many of you committed to an important challenge: trying to get out on the water at least 20 times during the 30 days of the month. This is a concept that dates back to 2014, which means that this is the 11th year! I managed a perfect 20 days last month, which made for a very enjoyable late summer.

As an added incentive, although you probably didn’t need one, the annual “20 Days in September” Photo Contest also kicked off at the beginning of the month. After poring over hundreds of entries, our crack team of in-house judges has come up with 10 finalists–which was no small task.

Take a close look at the 10 photos below–listed alphabetically by the photographer’s last name or the first letter of the account–and then use the widget at the bottom to choose your three favorites. (The widget will list the images in random order, for maximum fairness.) The photographers are competing for some great prizes, including an Orvis Superfine Graphite 5-weight outfit, a Clearwater Reel & Spools 3-Pack with three Scientific Anglers fly lines, and an Orvis Sling Pack.

We’ll also give 2 One-Year Subscriptions to the All-New MidCurrent Learning Center to randomly selected voters.

Important Note: To be eligible to win the subscription, you MUST leave a comment about the photos in the comments section below. (That’s the only way we’ll know who you are, since the poll widget doesn’t collect data on voters.)

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on WEDNESDAY, October 8th, and we will announce the winners on Friday, October 10th.

So choose your three winners, hit the “vote” button, and then leave a comment below!

Alan Downie (@brookielandphoto)

John Fallon (@fallon_outdoors)

Fishyourpark (@fishyourpark)

In the Seam Fly Media (@intheseamflymedia)

John Kochheiser (@johnkochheiser)

Peter Laskowski (@peterthejazzcat)

Lynette Moore (@lynetteraemoore)

Brian Roberts (brob_400)

Dylan Silver (@dylan_silver)

Lindsey Williams (@lindsey.i.williams)