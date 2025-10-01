Nautilus Launches the GTR 8/9 Fly Reel

By: Rick Mikesell, MidCurrent Gear Guru

I landed my first ever saltwater fish, a black drum, on a Nautilus FWX 7/8. That reel went on to land my first redfish, bonefish, baby tarpon, and barracuda. Ten or so years later, it is still kicking. Since then, I have added several Nautilus reels to the collection. Built in Miami and trusted by saltwater guides and anglers worldwide, Nautilus reels have become synonymous with performance and durability in the salt. With the announcement of their latest flagship reel, I am especially excited to see the company focus on what many consider the most important size for saltwater versatility.

Nautilus Reels has introduced the new GTR 8/9 ($875), part of the brand’s GT series that replaces the NV-G line. According to Nautilus, the series has been engineered to be stronger, lighter, and more responsive, with a refined frame and expanded drag range. The company states that the GTR 8/9 is purpose-built for powerful saltwater and heavy freshwater fish, delivering smooth performance and dependable stopping power.

Kristen Mustad, owner and designer at Nautilus, said the new model “embodies everything Nautilus stands for; precision, performance, and durability.” He noted that the 4.5-inch diameter provides lightning-fast line pickup and the strength to battle bonefish, permit, or steelhead. He also highlighted that anglers will be able to swap the 8/9 spool with the 10/11 option for tarpon season, offering “one frame, multiple fisheries.”

The spool for the 8/9 is designed with a larger arbor profile and clearly marked face for easy identification. Nautilus notes that all GT series spools include integrated backing markers machined into the spool itself, providing quick and accurate reference when loading.

The company emphasizes its ongoing commitment to “bigger, lighter, better,” and presents the GTR 8/9 as the latest evolution of that vision.

The reel will be offered in matte black and brushed titanium anodized finishes.

Specifications

MSRP: $875 for the reel, $415 for a spare spool

Weight: 6.7 oz

Capacity: WF8 with 225 yards of 30-pound Dacron, WF9 with 200 yards of 30-pound Dacron

The GTR 8/9 will be available exclusively through Nautilus Authorized Dealers.

For more information, visit Nautilus Reels.