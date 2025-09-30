Tying Tuesday: An Autumn Smorgasbord

This week’s Tying Tuesday features four cool patterns that will catch fish in fall, plus the videos will teach you useful tying tricks that you can use on other patterns. We kick things off with an Isonychia imitation from Gary Morin (a.k.a adkflytying) that combines two schools of Catskills dry-fly philosophy exemplified by the elegant Quill Gordon and the messy Usual. The way he creates the legs is ingenious. Next up, German tier Mario Malarczuk demonstrates how to tie a super-simple iridescent black nymph that’s imbued with the dark side of the Force and sure to attract attention from trout.

If you’re looking for a brand new streamer to try, Charlie Craven ties Kisha Atkins’s Sugar Momma, which blends movement, profile, and innovation, as it’s tied jigged-Deceiver-style. It definitely seems like a mashup of old and new techniques. Finally, McFly Angler shows you how to tie Joe Blados’s classic Crease Fly, a topwater minnow pattern that will catch anything that swims in saltwater and warmwater.

Snowshoe Iso Dun

Hook: Barbless nymph/terrestrial hook (here a Firehole Sticks 718), sizes 12-16.

Thread: Black, 10/0 or 50-denier.

Tails: Spade hackle fibers.

Body: Red wine Hemingway’s Beaver Plus dubbing.

Wing: Dun-colored rabbit-foot hair.

Hackle: Dun hackle.

Legs: Chamois hair.

Head: Tying thread.

Tools: Dubbing brush, dubbing whirl, material clip, hackle pliers, bodkin, and lighter.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Darth Vader Nymph

Hook: Black barbless nymph hook (here a Ahrex FW561), sizes 10-18.

Bead: Silver tungsten bead, 4.0mm.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail/underbody: Coq De Leon hen fibers.

Rib: Black Straggle String.

Body: Black hare’s ear dubbing.

Collar: Black hare’s ear dubbing.

Adhesive: Head cement.

Tools: Dubbing brush.

Kisha’s Sugar Momma

Hook: Black barbless jig hook (here a Umpqua XC400BL-BN), sizes 12-16.

Bead: Copper slotted tungsten bead, 3/16-inch.

Thread: White Nanosilk, 12/0 or 50-denier.

Adhesive #1: Superglue.

Flash: UV pearl and silver Angel Hair.

Wings: White hen saddle feathers, matched.

Under collar #1: Minnow-belly Senyo’s Laser Dub.

Under collar #2: Mallard flank feather.

Collar: Chickabou fibers.

Tools: Dubbing brush, hackle pliers, material clamp.

Crease Fly

Hook: Risen O’Shaughnessy saltwater hook, size 1/0.

Thread: White, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: White and brown bucktail.

Flash: Pearl Krystal Flash.

Underbody: EVA foam, 3mm.

Body: EVA foam, 3mm.

Adhesive #1: Superglue gel.

Markers: Sepia and red Sharpies.

Eyes: Silver/black flat stick-on eyes, 1/4-inch or 7mm.

Adhesive: Solarez Flex Formula.

Glitter: Pearl Pixy Dust.

Tools: Lead wire, chopstick, razor blade, disposable paint brushes.