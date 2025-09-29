Photos: Week Four of This Year’s “20 Days in September” Contest

It’s Day 29 of our “20 Days in September” Photo Contest, which means that we are in the FINAL DAYS of our challenge. If you haven’t taken part yet, get out there today or tomorrow! I hit my 20th day yesterday, catching some beautiful brookies and browns on a mountain freestone stream in southwestern Vermont. How about you? Are you gonna make it?

It’s still not too late for you to get in on the action. You don’t need to hit 20 days to take part; all we’re looking for is a good effort at getting out as often as you possibly can. Soon, we’ll be picking three winners and offering some killer prizes, including an Orvis Superfine Graphite 5-weight fly rod and some Scientific Anglers fly lines.

Here are ten great entries from the past seven days:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fishyourpark (@fishyourpark)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave (@titanic_hispanic11)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Bowley (@donniefishin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Trader (@jaso.ntrader)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Roberts (@brob_400)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Trader (@jaso.ntrader)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsey Williams (@lindsey.i.williams)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Kelly (@bellyboatkelly)