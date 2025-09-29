New Episode of the Fly-Fishing True-Crime “Down the Path” Podcast

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

Down the Path is a narrative true-crime style podcast created and hosted by freelance journalist Will Rice. The show explores unsolved cases, mysteries, and disappearances connected to fly fishing and travel destinations around the world, often weaving together first-hand reporting, recorded interviews, police reports and other archival material.

One of its central stories is “The Disappearance of Stanley Bain,” a multi-part investigation into the 1995 disappearance of Bahamian fly-fishing lodge owner and businessman Stanley Bain and four other men who went missing during an expedition in the remote waters of South Andros Island in the Bahamas. The series looks at what is known about the trip, the unanswered questions, theories about what might have happened, and the impact of the disappearance on Bain’s family and the fly fishing community.

A new episode was just released and is available wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Down the Path Season 3, Episode 7 continues the story of the mysterious disappearance of Stanley Bain from South Andros Island in the Bahamas.

The Disappearance of Stanley Bain was first released in January 2023, and this is the first major update since then. In this chapter, Rice devotes an entire episode to an interview with Melissa Bain, Stanley’s daughter. The episode also covers different scenarios previously explored, and Melissa shares what she believes happened to her father and the four other men who joined him on the expedition. Nearly thirty years after Stanley’s disappearance, people are still searching for answers and asking tough questions.

To listen to Down The Path Season 3 Episode 7 click the play button above, or if you are new to this podcast series, jump back to Episode 1 to get started. You can find all DTP episodes at www.downthepathpodcast.com.