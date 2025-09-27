Celebrate National Public Lands Day by Signing TU’s Petition to Protect Public Lands

Today is National Public Lands Day, which is organized annually and led by the National Environmental Education Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service and other federal agencies. Trout Unlimited is taking the opportunity to call for folks to sign their petition to let leaders know how much we value public lands:

It is essential that we keep public lands in public hands and keep them accessible to public land users of all kinds. Please join Trout Unlimited in standing for public lands and the strongholds these lands provide for fish and wildlife. The first 500 petition signers will receive a free “Don’t Tread on We – Fight For Public Land” sticker in the mail.

Click here to make your voice heard