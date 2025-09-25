Video: The Making Of “A River Runs Through It”

The passing of Robert Redford last week has brought new attention to “A River Runs Through It” and its impact on fly fishing and southwestern Montana
. I would guess that most anglers have seen the film, but perhaps fewer have seen this excellent PBS documentary on the production itself. It’s a fascinating look back at 1991—in fashion and hairstyles—to see how fly-fishing was perceived. No one at the time knew that “The Movie” would represent a stark dividing line in the history of American fly fishing.