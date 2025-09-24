Podcast: The 50-Year History of Orvis Graphite Fly Rods, with Tom Rosenbauer

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 34:55]

This week, Tom Rosenbauer’s guest is—himself. He asked Reid Bryant of the Orvis Wingshooting Podcast to interview him because Tom has worked at Orvis for 49 of those 50 years and lived through the various stages of Orvis rods. Plus he just spent the past two months writing a history of the Orvis graphite rods. You’ll learn about some interesting things that went on during those times that have never before been published. Some of them are quite surprising.

In the Fly Box segment, Tom answers these questions and more: