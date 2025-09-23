Tying Tuesday: Something Old, Something New

In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve got three great patterns that range from a classic streamer to a guide’s new dry-dropper creation. We kick things off with Jack Arnot demonstrating how to tie his New Age Caddis, a buggy, high-floating dry fly that will suspend a nymph well even in fast water. It looks like it will draw strikes from upward-looking trout, as well. Next is a super simple nymph from Swedish tier Andre (a.k.a. fliesbyaspeen). The result is a shimmery nymph that will get to the bottom quickly. Finally, we have a streamer from just over the border from where I live. Lew Oatman’s Cut Lips is an elegant, old-school featherwing streamer that’s been catching trout for decades. Andy Andrews shows us how to tie the recipe from my pal Mike Valla’s book The Founding Flies.

New Age Caddis

Hook: Black barbless caddis hook (here a Fulling Mill 5025), sizes 12-16.

Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Body: Tan Ultra Dry Dub.

Wings: Tan and Brown Ultra Dry Yarn and black Para Post Yarn, in layers.

Post: Chartreuse Ultra Dry Yarn.

Adhesive: Superglue.

Thorax/legs: Tan Ultra Dry Dub.

Hackle: Natural gray CDC.

Head: Tying thread.

Tools: Dubbing whirl.

Black Peacock Caddis Nymph

Hook: Barbless nymph hook (here an Ahrex FW561), sizes 10-24.

Bead: Silver offset tungsten bead, 3.3mm.

Thread: Brown Nano Silk, 12/0.

Body: Peacock herl.

Collar: Black Sybai Fine UV Ice Dubbing.

Cut Lips Streamer

Hook: Standard streamer hook, sizes 6-1o.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: Dark dun hackle barbs.

Rib: Silver tinsel.

Body: Lavender floss.

Wings: Olive and dark dun rooster saddle hackles.

Beard: Dark dun hackle barbs.

Shoulder: Jungle Cock nails.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement.