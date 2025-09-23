Photos: Week Three of This Year’s “20 Days in September” Contest



It’s Day 23 of our our “20 Days in September” Photo Contest, which means that we have exactly a week left in our challenge. I’m in good shape and should hit the 20-day over the next couple days; how about you? We are finally getting some much-needed rain here in the Northeast, so I’m hoping to end the month with a bang, as fish begin moving upstream.

It’s still not too late for you to get in on the action. You don’t need to hit 20 days to take part; all we’re looking for is a good effort at getting out as often as you possibly can. At the end of the month, we’re picking three winners and offering some killer prizes, including an Orvis Superfine Graphite 5-weight fly rod and some Scientific Anglers fly lines.

Here are some great entries from the past seven days:

