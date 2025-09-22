34th Annual International Fly Tying Symposium to be Held in November

Have you ever wanted to watch your fly-tying heroes work their magic up close? About 100 professional and amateur fly tiers—among the best the world has to offer—are scheduled for demonstrations, seminars, and individual instruction at the 34th annual International Fly Tying Symposium, held November 15-16 in the DoubleTree Hilton, Somerset, New Jersey. Among those scheduled to display their skills at the Symposium are tiers Tim Flagler, Tim Cammisa, Barry Ord Clarke, Doug Yocabet, Son Tao, Cheech Pierce, Joe Jackson, Allen Rupp, John Shaner, and Steve Culton.